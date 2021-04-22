Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 68,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $20,797,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total value of $2,457,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $16,151,625.00.

FB opened at $301.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $858.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.14 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.24 and a 200 day moving average of $274.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

