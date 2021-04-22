Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 120 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,686,000. Grace Capital grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $117.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.