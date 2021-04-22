Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $101,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIP. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.44 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

