Trust Co. of Vermont Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Discovery were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

