NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $788,000 in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.18% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

