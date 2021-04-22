Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $101.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

