Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,580,000 after purchasing an additional 820,519 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after acquiring an additional 136,891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,193,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 374,032 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

WRE opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

