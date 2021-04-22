Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Shares Down 6.9%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.67. 15,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 63,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMMR)

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp., a telecommunications company, engages in investing in wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, and collaboration.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.