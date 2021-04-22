$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $2.71. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $5.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $18.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.29.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BOKF NA raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in TransDigm Group by 81.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in TransDigm Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $596.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $603.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.42. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $299.62 and a 1 year high of $633.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

