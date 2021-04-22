Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

