Critical Review: AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) vs. Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Zoetis has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zoetis and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 25.50% 63.89% 14.99% AVEO Pharmaceuticals -483.99% -103.66% -48.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoetis and AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $6.26 billion 12.91 $1.50 billion $3.64 46.74 AVEO Pharmaceuticals $28.80 million 6.28 $9.39 million $0.61 10.93

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than AVEO Pharmaceuticals. AVEO Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Zoetis and AVEO Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 6 9 0 2.60 AVEO Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Zoetis presently has a consensus price target of $170.08, suggesting a potential downside of 0.04%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 166.87%. Given AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVEO Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Zoetis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Zoetis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Zoetis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zoetis beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites that include fleas, ticks, and worms. It also provides other pharmaceutical products, which comprise pain and sedation, antiemetic, reproductive, and oncology products; Dermatology products for itch associated with allergic conditions and atopic dermatitis; and medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock. In addition, the company offers portable blood and urine analysis systems, and point-of-care diagnostic products, including instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, including nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in areas, such as biodevices, genetics tests, and precision livestock farming. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC. The company has also completed a Phase II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that targets hepatocyte growth factor that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, pancreatic cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; AV-203, a potent humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody, which completed Phase I clinical trial for treating human ErbB3; and AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of cachexia. The company's preclinical stage product includes AV-353 that targets the Notch 3 pathway. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. Vincent's Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; AstraZeneca PLC; and Bristol Myers Squibb. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

