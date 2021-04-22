Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Stock Price Down 1%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €9.56 ($11.25) and last traded at €9.61 ($11.31). Approximately 472,994 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.71 ($11.42).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.28.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

