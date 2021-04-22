Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 228 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 226.14 ($2.95). 312,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 379,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.95).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 232.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £392.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.11.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

