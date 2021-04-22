Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to post earnings per share of $3.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.31 and the lowest is $2.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $14.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.77 to $16.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $168.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $168.51. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.38.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.