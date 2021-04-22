CX Institutional Has $40,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.21.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

