Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €55.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.82 ($56.26).

Shares of SHL opened at €48.55 ($57.12) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.92.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.