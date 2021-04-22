Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €55.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.82 ($56.26).

Shares of SHL opened at €48.55 ($57.12) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.92.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

