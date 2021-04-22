(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €11.50 by UBS Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €11.50 ($13.53) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.97 ($12.91).

(INGA) has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

