Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.89.

NYSE MPW opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 661,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 28,949 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

