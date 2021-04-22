Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.42 ($122.84).

ETR:KBX opened at €103.05 ($121.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion and a PE ratio of 33.57. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €77.61 ($91.31) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.88.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

