Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.69 Million Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.24% of Green Brick Partners worth $37,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of GRBK opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $27.40.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

