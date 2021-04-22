ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Down 9.3%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.13. 83,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,070,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PUMP. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

The firm has a market cap of $933.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 10.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 80,063 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ProPetro by 360.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 62,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

