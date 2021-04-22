Argus Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by Argus from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.02.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $169.39 and a 52 week high of $261.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 648,777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $152,959,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

