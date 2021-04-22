GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys New Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,730,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after buying an additional 1,687,653 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,271,000 after buying an additional 543,475 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,876,000 after buying an additional 595,368 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,633,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,429,000 after purchasing an additional 722,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

