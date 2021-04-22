GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,220,552 shares of company stock worth $273,457,794. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $231.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.47. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.59.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

