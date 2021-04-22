GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $38,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Shares of STZ opened at $241.13 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $243.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

