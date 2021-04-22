GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $36,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CAG stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.