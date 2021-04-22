Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 924,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Hilltop by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTH. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 29,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $982,511.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,945.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTH opened at $33.27 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.