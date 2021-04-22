Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,610 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,203,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after acquiring an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after acquiring an additional 371,250 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,245. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

Best Buy stock opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

