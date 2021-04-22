HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 229.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HFC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

