489 Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 94.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:XT opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $62.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.