AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 750 DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DMTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $4,703,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DMTK. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. Equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,522,820.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,761. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

