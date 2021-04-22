AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

