AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $69,000 Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AI. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $5,550,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,917,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,519,000.

In related news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $3,470,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,093.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,352,182 shares of company stock valued at $519,131,036.

Several research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

AI opened at $66.51 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

