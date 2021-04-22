American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American States Water were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 18.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

