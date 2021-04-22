iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,671,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,225,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 244,691 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,160,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $71.07 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

