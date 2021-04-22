Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,562,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,619,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,482,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

