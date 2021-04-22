Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $112.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $4,698,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

