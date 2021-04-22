Canadian National Railway’s (CNR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$160.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNR. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$147.36.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$138.59 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$107.62 and a 52-week high of C$149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$141.24. The stock has a market cap of C$98.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.72.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,919,071.30. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 196,719 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.42, for a total transaction of C$27,032,849.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,193,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,950,462,304.84. Insiders have sold 262,034 shares of company stock valued at $35,985,425 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

