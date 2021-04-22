CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $97.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other research firms have also commented on GIB. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.95.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $85.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after buying an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,370,000 after purchasing an additional 83,430 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

