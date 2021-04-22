Susquehanna Boosts Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $21.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec lowered Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.10 on Monday. Infosys has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,559,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,244,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

