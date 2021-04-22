Roxgold’s (ROXG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$2.40.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Roxgold alerts:

ROXG stock opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$745.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59. Roxgold has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.63.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.