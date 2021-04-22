Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Insider Christopher Hufnagel Sells 2,000 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $79,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,875.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,242,000 after purchasing an additional 297,172 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 812,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

