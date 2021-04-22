Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells $22,910.00 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $22,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,033.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Green Dot stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
