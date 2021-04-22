Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells $22,910.00 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $22,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,033.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Green Dot stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

