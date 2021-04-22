Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $98.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of MS opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,060,476. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

