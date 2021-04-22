Insider Buying: Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Director Purchases C$16,250.00 in Stock

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Director John Ernest Black acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$16,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,281,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,665,855.56.

Shares of CVE:REG opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.56, a current ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. Regulus Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.54 and a twelve month high of C$1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.12.

About Regulus Resources

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru.

