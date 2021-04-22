Christina Cepeliauskas Sells 8,700 Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$35,091.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$584,506.59.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Christina Cepeliauskas sold 9,300 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.04, for a total transaction of C$37,569.21.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at C$3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 14.31.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

