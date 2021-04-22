eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Sells $19,520.00 in Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $19,520.00.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

EGAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in eGain by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 435,539 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

