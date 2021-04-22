KeyCorp Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $305.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.73.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $229.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $620.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

