William Blair Initiates Coverage on Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

