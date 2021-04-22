Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Synopsys by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys stock opened at $252.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.28 and a 200-day moving average of $244.69. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.01 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $1,915,561.18. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

